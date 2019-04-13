|
|
Mildred George Cruze
Knoxville, TN
Mildred George Cruze age 94, of Knoxville, passed away April 11, 2019. She was a member of Smithwood Baptist Church. Mildred and her husband were the owners of Tennessee Home Equipment Company. She was President of Fontinalis and Beta Sigma Phi.
Preceded in death by husband, Floyd Ellis Cruze; brothers, Leo, Claude and James George.
Survivors: daughter, Patricia Ann Cruze of Knoxville; son and daughter-in-law, Michael Wayne and Glenda Cruze; grandchildren, Jennifer and Wesley Ross of California, Christopher and Molly Cruze of Nashville, Andrew and Amber Cruze of Knoxville; great-grandchildren, Lillian Ross and Harris Cruze.
Family will receive friends 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday April 14, 2019 at Stevens Mortuary followed by a chapel service at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Andy Cruze officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m. Monday April 15, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service and interment. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mrs. Cruze's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019