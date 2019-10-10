|
|
Mildred Hurst
Knoxville - Mildred Helen Evans Hurst, age 99 of Knoxville, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Hurst, brothers, Neal and Raymond Evans, sister, Ruby Roberts, and brother-in-law, Jr. Hurst. She leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law: Steve and Linda Hurst and Granddaughter: Angela Terrio and husband James. Family and friends will meet 12 PM Saturday in Walnut Grove Cemetery for graveside service and interment with Rev. Dale Walker officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019