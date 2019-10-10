Services
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-2835
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Walnut Grove Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Hurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Hurst

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Hurst Obituary
Mildred Hurst

Knoxville - Mildred Helen Evans Hurst, age 99 of Knoxville, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Hurst, brothers, Neal and Raymond Evans, sister, Ruby Roberts, and brother-in-law, Jr. Hurst. She leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law: Steve and Linda Hurst and Granddaughter: Angela Terrio and husband James. Family and friends will meet 12 PM Saturday in Walnut Grove Cemetery for graveside service and interment with Rev. Dale Walker officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now