Mildred L. Barnard
Mildred L. Barnard

Corryton - Mildred "Aunt Mil" Slagle Barnard, age 87, of Corryton, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. She was a member of Clear Springs Baptist Church, Mascot. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lewis "L.B." Barnard; parents, Joseph Ross Slagle and Norma Currington Slagle; sisters, Clara Oneita DeVault and Agnes Horton; brothers, Nathan, Joseph Ross, Jr., Gene and Charles Slagle. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Tiffany and grandson, Nicholas; many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Bernice Woods; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tommy and Gail Barnard; and sister-in-law, Darless Barnard. Special thanks to Jessica, Karen and the staff of Oakwood Senior Living and Celeste and the staff at Avalon Hospice. The family and friends will gather at Bridges Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM and will travel in procession to Clear Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Mascot for graveside services at noon, officiated by Dr. Allen England and Rev. Hartsell McCurry. Pallbearers will be Nicholas Barnard, Jerry DeVault, Steve DeVault, Keith DeVault, Mark DeVault, Sonny Slagle, Mike Slagle and Tracy Slagle. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924. 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
11:00 AM
Bridges Funeral Home
AUG
18
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Clear Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
