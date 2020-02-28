Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Interment
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:45 PM
Sherwood Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred L. Griffin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred L. Griffin Obituary
Mildred L. Griffin

Knoxville - Mildred L. Griffin, age 91 of Knoxville, peacefully passed away at her home on February 27, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Preceded in death by her husband, William A Griffin and son, David Griffin. Survived by very special son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Lois Griffin; grandson, Gary Griffin, Jr and wife Tina; granddaughter, Stacy and husband Dustin Hackworth; very special great-granddaughter and the light of her life, Morgan Griffin; son, Darrell and daughter, Sharron. Visitation will be held Sunday at Weaver's Chapel from 5:00-7:00 pm with the service to follow. Family and friends will meet Monday at 12:45pm at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for a 1:00 pm interment. www.weaverfuneralservices.com

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -