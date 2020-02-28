|
Mildred L. Griffin
Knoxville - Mildred L. Griffin, age 91 of Knoxville, peacefully passed away at her home on February 27, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Preceded in death by her husband, William A Griffin and son, David Griffin. Survived by very special son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Lois Griffin; grandson, Gary Griffin, Jr and wife Tina; granddaughter, Stacy and husband Dustin Hackworth; very special great-granddaughter and the light of her life, Morgan Griffin; son, Darrell and daughter, Sharron. Visitation will be held Sunday at Weaver's Chapel from 5:00-7:00 pm with the service to follow. Family and friends will meet Monday at 12:45pm at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for a 1:00 pm interment. www.weaverfuneralservices.com
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020