1/1
Mildred Louise Blair
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Louise Blair

Knoxville - Mildred Louise Blair, age 91, formerly of South Knoxville, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her home. Louise was born and raised in Knoxville and was a Knoxville High School graduate. She was a past member of Calvary Baptist Church and a current member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church. She enjoyed bowling, singing in the choir, quilting and was an avid fan of the UT Vols. She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Blair Sr.; son, Jeffrey Scott Blair; brother, Ralph Mills; parents, Roy and Irene Mills. Louise is survived by her brother, Carl Mills (Jama); children, James A Blair, Jr. (Charlene), Tim Blair (Mary Beth); grandchildren, J.T. Blair, Sara Blair, Chastity Carter and Shane Hutchison; several great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank caregivers; Josie Delozier, Anna Brewer, Terri Jenkins, Davida Downey, Kim Gray, Denise Clark, Kelly Smith and Chelsey Delozier as well as Ally Kiser for their kind and compassionate care. The family will receive friends from 5:00pm until 7:00pm Monday, August 31, 2020 at Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 7:00pm. Rev. Charlie McNutt officiating. Family and friends will meet Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 1:00pm Interment Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sevier Heights Baptist Church Choir, 3232 Alcoa Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920. The family invites you to share your thoughts and memories of Louise at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com/

Berry Highland Memorial

5315 Kingston Pike

Knoxville, TN 37919




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Service
07:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Interment
01:00 PM
Highland Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
8655880567
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berry Highland Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved