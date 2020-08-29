Mildred Louise Blair
Knoxville - Mildred Louise Blair, age 91, formerly of South Knoxville, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her home. Louise was born and raised in Knoxville and was a Knoxville High School graduate. She was a past member of Calvary Baptist Church and a current member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church. She enjoyed bowling, singing in the choir, quilting and was an avid fan of the UT Vols. She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Blair Sr.; son, Jeffrey Scott Blair; brother, Ralph Mills; parents, Roy and Irene Mills. Louise is survived by her brother, Carl Mills (Jama); children, James A Blair, Jr. (Charlene), Tim Blair (Mary Beth); grandchildren, J.T. Blair, Sara Blair, Chastity Carter and Shane Hutchison; several great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank caregivers; Josie Delozier, Anna Brewer, Terri Jenkins, Davida Downey, Kim Gray, Denise Clark, Kelly Smith and Chelsey Delozier as well as Ally Kiser for their kind and compassionate care. The family will receive friends from 5:00pm until 7:00pm Monday, August 31, 2020 at Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 7:00pm. Rev. Charlie McNutt officiating. Family and friends will meet Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 1:00pm Interment Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sevier Heights Baptist Church Choir, 3232 Alcoa Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920. The family invites you to share your thoughts and memories of Louise at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com/
