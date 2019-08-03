|
Mildred Louise Keith
Knoxville - Mildred Louise Keith, died peacefully at home and took her final flight to her eternal heavenly home, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was born April 21,1931 in Canton, Georgia to the late Charles and Daisy Keith. Mildred was the youngest of nine siblings and is preceded in death by her sisters; Margaret, Elizabeth, Jeanette, Beatrice and Imogene, brothers; Charles Jr., Howard and George.
Mildred confessed her faith in Christ at an early age and joined New Hope Missionary Baptist Church under the pastorate of Rev. C. S. Moore.
When Mildred became a resident of Summit Towers she began attending Sunday worship service at Summit Towers. The worship service is lead each week by Pastor David and Mary Faith Enyart.
Mildred graduated from Austin High School in 1949. After graduation she spent time with siblings in Chicago and Florida before returning to Knoxville. Mildred enjoyed participating in the Foster Grandparent program as evident by her service for over 20 years. She worked with children and staff at North Ridge Headstart.
She leaves to cherish her memories; nephew, Leroy (Wendy) Penson; nieces, Charlene (Jesse) Blue and Shirley (James) Rowans; and many other relatives and friends.
The family will hold a private memorial service, Sunday August 4, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Summit Towers.
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary is serving the family of Mildred Louise Keith.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 3, 2019