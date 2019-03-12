|
|
Mildred Louise Lovelace Turner
Knoxville, TN
Turner, Mildred Louise Lovelace age 91 of Knoxville, Tn. formerly of Atlanta, GA. Passed away on Sunday March 3, 2019 in LaGrange, Ga. Member of the Methodist Faith, she was a military wife for 20 years, and a dental hygienist. She was preceded in death by her father William Erwin Turner, mother Mary Margaret Jollay, husband James K. Turner, son Kenneth W. Turner, and daughter Trina L. Turner. Survived by Son James E. Turner and wife Deborah, grandchildren James K. Turner (Jill) and Dawn A. Stone, great grandchildren Tylor M. Jones, Cameron A. Jones, Julianna A. Stone, Jillian K. Turner, Jameson R. Turner, brothers Bill (Mary) Lovelace, and Earl (Dot) Lovelace, sisters Minnie, Ailene, Lorene(Claude Earl), and Elsie May. Funeral services were held on Monday March 11, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Woodlawn Cemetery with Chaplain Rev. Alan Smith officiating. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 12, 2019