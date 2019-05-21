|
Mildred Louise Tarver
Knoxville, TN
Mildred Louise Tarver- age 79 of Knoxville, TN. Mrs. Tarver passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Mildred was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who always had a smile and loving embrace for her family. She retired from Spinlab Inc. with 30 years of service. Preceded in death by parents, Billie and Mary Woods; brother, Bobby Woods; and son-in-law, David Hice. Survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Jimmy Tarver; children, Gayle Tarver, Jimmy (Lisa) Tarver Jr.; grandchildren, Joshua (Jennifer) Tarver and Jacob Tarver; great grandchildren, Rylie, Connor, Zoey, and Jace Tarver; sister, Peggy (Jim) Neil; and niece, Waynett Jones. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at 9:45 AM on Wednesday at Roseberry Cemetery for a 10:00 AM graveside service with Rev. John Lawson officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 21 to May 22, 2019