Mildred Minter
Knoxville, TN
Mildred (Holloway) Minter met her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 11, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. Family members and her spiritual leaders were by her side during her transitioning. Prior to that date, she was in the constant loving care of her youngest son James in the comfort of her home.
She was born December 7, 1922 in Eatonton, GA, to parents Odessa (Lawson) Whiteside and Sylvester Holloway. She was raised to adulthood by her aunt Virgel Lawence in Knoxville.
The love of her life for 67 years was Robert Lee Minter, Sr. They were wed on June 16, 1940 in Knoxville, Tennessee. To that union were born six children, all productive citizens due to their parents' motivation and personal sacrifice.
Mrs. Minter was an active member of Mount Olive Baptist Church (East), serving in the church nursery for 50+ years, Women's Sunday School, Pastor's Aide and receiving recognition as a Mother of the Church. Church members, neighbors and friends enjoyed her generosity and unique sense of humor.
She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Robert Lee Minter, Sr.; granddaughter, Karen Jones; and son-in-law, Casey Jones. Her family contributed to her care in their individual ways. They are her children: Robert (Regina) Minter, Jr., Annie Jones, Wilbert (Carolyn) Minter, Lillie (Jerry) Garner [of Neptune, NJ], James Minter and Irma James [of Atlanta, GA]. Her legacy continues with 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends of the family including the Mount Olive Church family.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Mount Olive Baptist Church (East), 1601 Dandridge Avenue, from 11 AM to 12 PM with the Celebration of Life Services to follow with Rev. Jesse Williams officiating. The final resting will be at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Lyons View on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 9:30 AM. A white dove release will conclude the services.
Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. Mrs. Minter's guestbook can be signed on-line at www.unitymortuary.com and www.legacy.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made Garden of Discovery Learning Center Academy, 1601 Dandridge Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37915, or Crutcher Memorial Youth Enrichment Center, 112 Lakeside Street, Knoxville, TN 37914.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 23, 2019