Mildred Monroe
Maynardville -
Mildred Johnson Monroe - age 90 of Maynardville, passed away September 14, 2020 peacefully in her sleep. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Maynardville.
She is preceded in death by husband, L.D. Monroe, son, Kenny and parents, Aaron and Sarah (Cole) Johnson, six brothers and four sisters.
Mildred is survived by ; daughter, Linda (Gary) Kitts; sons, Calvin and John R. (Denise) Monroe; daughter-in-law, Sue Monroe; grandchildren, Laura (Richard) Jones, Melanie (Chris) Maples, Bryan and Keith (Misty) Monroe; several great grandchildren; sisters in law, Evelyn, Bobbie and Patricia Johnson; several nieces and nephews and extended family.
The family will host a call at your convenience from 12:00 - 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service, Wednesday, September 16, 2020 with Reverend Corey Carroll officiating. Friends and family will meet at Trinity Funeral Home at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 to go in procession to Nave Hill Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. interment service. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Mildred Monroe. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net