1/1
Mildred Monroe
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Monroe

Maynardville -

Mildred Johnson Monroe - age 90 of Maynardville, passed away September 14, 2020 peacefully in her sleep. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Maynardville.

She is preceded in death by husband, L.D. Monroe, son, Kenny and parents, Aaron and Sarah (Cole) Johnson, six brothers and four sisters.

Mildred is survived by ; daughter, Linda (Gary) Kitts; sons, Calvin and John R. (Denise) Monroe; daughter-in-law, Sue Monroe; grandchildren, Laura (Richard) Jones, Melanie (Chris) Maples, Bryan and Keith (Misty) Monroe; several great grandchildren; sisters in law, Evelyn, Bobbie and Patricia Johnson; several nieces and nephews and extended family.

The family will host a call at your convenience from 12:00 - 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service, Wednesday, September 16, 2020 with Reverend Corey Carroll officiating. Friends and family will meet at Trinity Funeral Home at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 to go in procession to Nave Hill Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. interment service. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Mildred Monroe. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Trinity Funeral Home, LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved