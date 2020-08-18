Mildred (Midge, Granny) Moore
Knoxville - Mildred (Midge, Granny) Moore, age 95, of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at her home. She was a retired cake decorator for Millers Bakery. She was a dedicated member of North Acres Baptist Church. She attended church her whole life and witnessed to all of her family and friends about Jesus. She loved using her hands to knit, crochet, and make many quilts for family and close friends. She worked hard to make sure everyone she knew laughed and lived with a joyful heart. She was preceded in death by Ernie Moore the love of her life for 55 years; sisters Ruby and Helen. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Jimmy Moore (Peggy), Steve Moore, and Chris Moore (Jennifer); daughters and sons-in-law Phyllis Watkins and Robin Yearwood (Mike); 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren, sister Jean Fowler. Special caregivers Wendy Hamby, Pat Moss and the SCAN program with the Knox County Sheriff's Department. Friends may Call at their Convenience from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Family and friends will gather at 12:45 pm Friday, August 21, 2020 at Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 1:00 pm graveside service with Rev. Charlie Lynch and Rev. Eric Williams officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to North Acres Baptist Church (5830 Millertown Pike, Knoxville, TN 37924). Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com
.