1/1
Mildred (Midge, Granny) Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred (Midge, Granny) Moore

Knoxville - Mildred (Midge, Granny) Moore, age 95, of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at her home. She was a retired cake decorator for Millers Bakery. She was a dedicated member of North Acres Baptist Church. She attended church her whole life and witnessed to all of her family and friends about Jesus. She loved using her hands to knit, crochet, and make many quilts for family and close friends. She worked hard to make sure everyone she knew laughed and lived with a joyful heart. She was preceded in death by Ernie Moore the love of her life for 55 years; sisters Ruby and Helen. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Jimmy Moore (Peggy), Steve Moore, and Chris Moore (Jennifer); daughters and sons-in-law Phyllis Watkins and Robin Yearwood (Mike); 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren, sister Jean Fowler. Special caregivers Wendy Hamby, Pat Moss and the SCAN program with the Knox County Sheriff's Department. Friends may Call at their Convenience from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Family and friends will gather at 12:45 pm Friday, August 21, 2020 at Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 1:00 pm graveside service with Rev. Charlie Lynch and Rev. Eric Williams officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to North Acres Baptist Church (5830 Millertown Pike, Knoxville, TN 37924). Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Calling hours
09:00 - 04:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Graveside service
12:45 PM
Highland Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved