Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:30 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Morgan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Morgan

Knoxville - Mildred Brewer Morgan, 94 of Knoxville, TN passed away on June 29, 2019 and joined her beloved husband of 70 years, Dan C. Morgan, in heavenly rest. She was preceded in death by parents, William D. and Nancy Brewer; sisters, Trula Branch, Martha Pratt, Lena Spurgeon; and brothers, Roy and A.J. Brewer. She is survived by her son, Dan Morgan, Jr and wife Libby; granddaughters, Kelly Phillips and Stacy Hutchens and husband Wade; great grandchildren, Matty, Kendall, Morgan and Hunter Phillips, Reece and Chance Hutchens. The family wishes to thank the people at Deane Hill Place and Caris Healthcare for all the loving and patient care. She was blessed and allowed her final days to be full of dignity and grace. Mildred and Dan enjoyed their mountain time in Townsend, TN and treated their granddaughters to wonderful memories. After returning to Knoxville, they enjoyed their later years and membership at Washington Pike UMC. Having a long and beautiful life, she relished in her flower gardening and love of birds. We will miss her beauty and her youthful soul. Enjoy your reunion Dan and Mildred. The Morgan family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:30 pm Tuesday with the funeral service to follow at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home. Rev. Dr. Pat Polis will officiate. Interment will follow in Lynnhurst Cemetery. Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 W. Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918, is serving the family. 865 689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 1 to July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now