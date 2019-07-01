|
|
Mildred Morgan
Knoxville - Mildred Brewer Morgan, 94 of Knoxville, TN passed away on June 29, 2019 and joined her beloved husband of 70 years, Dan C. Morgan, in heavenly rest. She was preceded in death by parents, William D. and Nancy Brewer; sisters, Trula Branch, Martha Pratt, Lena Spurgeon; and brothers, Roy and A.J. Brewer. She is survived by her son, Dan Morgan, Jr and wife Libby; granddaughters, Kelly Phillips and Stacy Hutchens and husband Wade; great grandchildren, Matty, Kendall, Morgan and Hunter Phillips, Reece and Chance Hutchens. The family wishes to thank the people at Deane Hill Place and Caris Healthcare for all the loving and patient care. She was blessed and allowed her final days to be full of dignity and grace. Mildred and Dan enjoyed their mountain time in Townsend, TN and treated their granddaughters to wonderful memories. After returning to Knoxville, they enjoyed their later years and membership at Washington Pike UMC. Having a long and beautiful life, she relished in her flower gardening and love of birds. We will miss her beauty and her youthful soul. Enjoy your reunion Dan and Mildred. The Morgan family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:30 pm Tuesday with the funeral service to follow at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home. Rev. Dr. Pat Polis will officiate. Interment will follow in Lynnhurst Cemetery. Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 W. Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918, is serving the family. 865 689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 1 to July 2, 2019