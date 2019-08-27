|
Mildred Pratt
Strawberry Plains - Mildred Kathryn Pratt - age 80 of Strawberry Plains passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. Member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. Retired from Knox County Schools after over 35 years. Preceded in death by husband, Glynn Edward Pratt; parents, William O'Dell and Lillie Dockery; and brother, Marion (Bud) Dockery. Survived by daughter, Tammy Keith; grandchildren, Cannon Keith, Jordan Morgan and husband Luke; great grandchildren, Reed Morgan, Lily Morgan; and former son-in-law, Claude Keith, Jr. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Glen Bruner officiating. Family and friends will meet 12:45 PM Wednesday at Caledonia Cemetery for a 1:00 PM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 27, 2019