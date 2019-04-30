Services
Farrar Funeral Home
162 East Meeting Street
Dandridge, TN 37725
(865) 397-2711
Obituary

MILDRED R. HARBIN, age 85 of Dandridge, TN passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Jefferson Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. She was born April 23, 1934 and had just celebrated her 85th birthday. She was a wonderful Christian lady who was a faithful member of the Grace Baptist Church in Dandridge. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mayford Harbin; son, Harold Harbin; parents, Silas and Julie (Hurst) Patterson; sisters, Alma Lindsey and Doris Wilson; 2 infant brothers and adopted brother, Mitchell Patterson. Mildred is survived by her sister, Carolyn Devotie and several nieces and nephews and many greats. She will be sadly missed. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 7:00pm at the Grace Baptist Church with Brother Perry Davis and Brother Tommy Lindsey officiating. Interment graveside services will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019, 12:00 (Noon) at Deep Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00pm prior to services at the church.

ARRANGEMENTS BY FARRAR FUNERAL HOME, DANDRIDGE, TN
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019
