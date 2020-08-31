1/1
Mildred Reed
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Reed

Knoxville - Mildred Louise Reed, age 93 of South Knoxville went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 31, 2020. She worked as a dental lab technician for 15 years and later enjoyed spending time in her vegetable garden and flower beds. She was lifelong member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church.

Mildred was preceded in death by husband, Kenneth Reed; son, Dennis Reed; brothers, Nathan Pitner Jr., Clarence Pitner and Claude Pitner; mother, Martha Beulah Pitner and father, Nathan Pitner Sr.

She is survived by grandchildren, Martha and James Reed of Jackson, TN, and nephew, Rick (Lori) Pitner of Tellico Plains, TN; great niece, Halle Lu Pitner and special friends, Lisa White and Sharon Moore.

A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020, 2:00pm at Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville with Rev. Charlie McNutt officiating. Family and friends are invited to share fond memories and sign the online guest book at www.berryfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
8655776666
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berry Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved