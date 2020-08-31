Mildred Reed
Knoxville - Mildred Louise Reed, age 93 of South Knoxville went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 31, 2020. She worked as a dental lab technician for 15 years and later enjoyed spending time in her vegetable garden and flower beds. She was lifelong member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church.
Mildred was preceded in death by husband, Kenneth Reed; son, Dennis Reed; brothers, Nathan Pitner Jr., Clarence Pitner and Claude Pitner; mother, Martha Beulah Pitner and father, Nathan Pitner Sr.
She is survived by grandchildren, Martha and James Reed of Jackson, TN, and nephew, Rick (Lori) Pitner of Tellico Plains, TN; great niece, Halle Lu Pitner and special friends, Lisa White and Sharon Moore.
A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020, 2:00pm at Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville with Rev. Charlie McNutt officiating. Family and friends are invited to share fond memories and sign the online guest book at www.berryfuneralhome.com
.