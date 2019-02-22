Services
Mildred Ruth Cooper Miller, age 75 of Knoxville, passed away February 19, 2019 at West Hills Health and Rehab. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Powell. Preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Bessie Cooper; brothers, Charles Cooper and Hugh Everett Cooper. Survived by loving husband of 55 years, Richard Miller; brother, Donald Cooper (Pat), several nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the staff at West Hills Health and Rehab and a very special thanks to her sister-in-law, Brenda DeFord for her loving care. Visitation will be held at Weaver's Chapel, Saturday from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow. Dr. Clarence Sexton and Rev. David Rosser officiating. Family and friends will meet 2:45 pm Monday at Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 3:00 pm interment. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019
