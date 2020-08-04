1/
Mildred Ruth Wallace
Mildred Ruth Wallace

Fountain City - Mildred Ruth Wallace, age 96 of Fountain City, passed away at 8:50 pm on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Member of Central Baptist Church of Fountain City, the Metcalf Sunday School Class and the Wednesday Knitting Club at Central Baptist Church. She was an employee of Baums Florist and she was a barber with her husband Ray at Fountain City Barber Shop for many years; member of the Fountain City Garden Garden Club. She was preceded in death by her husband Ray Wallace. Survived by son David R. (Debora) Wallace, son Daniel L. (Ardelle) Wallace; grandchildren: Wesley L. (Lisa) Wallace, Jonathan L. (Natasha) Wallace, Ian S. (Veronica) Wallace; great-grandchildren: Delaney Wallace, Bryant Wallace, and Dominic Wallace; sister-in-law Jinky Ford along with several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Lynnhurst Cemetery for a 1:00 pm graveside service. Rev. John Holland and Rev. Ron Mouser officiating. Friends may call at their convenience 9am - 5pm on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City Chapel. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Calling hours
09:00 - 05:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
AUG
7
Graveside service
12:45 PM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
August 4, 2020
So sorry for your loss David and Danny, your mom was one of the sweetest ladies I've ever known, her and Ray both were so good to me for many years, she will be greatly missed...
Karen Worley
Friend
