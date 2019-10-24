|
|
Mildred Turner Burchfield
Knoxville - Mildred Turner Burchfield, age 97, passed away on October 22, 2019 in Knoxville, TN. She was born on April 24, 1922 to Clarke and Letta Turner. She was a lifelong member of Smithwood Baptist Church and the North Hills Garden Club. Mildred had a compelling smile, a kind heart, and loved adventure. She was preceded in death by her husband, James William Burchfield; and son, Gerald Wayne Burchfield. Mildred is survived by children, Allan Burchfield, and Tim Burchfield (Molly); grandchildren, Jerry Burchfield, Tim Burchfield, Bryan Burchfield, Kim Burchfield, Sam Burchfield, Drew Burchfield, Jessie Burchfield, Jamie McCarty, and Mary Grace Hollomon; and great-grandchildren, Rob, Taylor, Evan, Geri, Brandon, Triston, Isis, Weston, Walker, and Rhodes. A private burial service was held on October 24, 2019.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019