Milford Calhoun, Jr.
Milford Calhoun, Jr., was born June 15,1941 in Calhoun Falls, SC to Milford Calhoun and Ida Quinn Calhoun.
Milford was a graduate of 1960 Class of Austin High School. Milford Calhoun retired from the Knox County School Systems after 25+ years. Cooking was his favorite thing to do along with watching wrestling and westerns. He found Christ at an early age and continued to serve him until he passed. A faithful member of Boyd's Creek Church of God for over 20 years under Bishop Zack Flack and Pastor David Cleveland, in which he later moved membership to The Mighty River Church.
Preceded in death by parents Milford Calhoun Sr and Ida Calhoun, wife Maxine Calhoun, sisters Pearline Calhoun and Mary Tinch. Survived by daughters Michelle (Rufus) Rogers, Teresa (Allen) Young, sons Pastor David (Ashauna) Cleveland, John Chandler all of Knoxville,TN and Stevie (Tammy) Chandler of Seneca SC. Sister Helen (Wallace) Johnson. Nieces Jackie Gunn, Lisa (Melvin)Redmond, Debra Calhoun, Wallene Johnson and Rosalyn Billings and devoted cousin Johnny(Vera) Grant. He leaves a host of grandkids, great-nieces,great-nephews and great great nieces and nephews to cherish his memories.
Mr. Calhoun will lie-in-repose on Sunday October 25,2020 from 12 pm-5pm at the Unity Mortuary Chapel. There will be a Graveside Service on Monday October 26, 2020 at the Berry Highland South Cemetery at 1 p.m. Anyone wishing to join the procession can meet at the Unity Mortuary at Noon. Covid restrictions will be mandated at the Cemetery. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. www.unitymortuary.com
