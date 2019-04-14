|
Millard F Rogers, Jr.
Knoxville, TN
Millard F. Rogers, Jr., age 71, of Knoxville, Tennessee, went to be with our Lord on April 9, 2019. Junior was born in Knoxville to parents Millard F. "Red" Rogers, Sr and Lillian Humphrey Rogers and spent most of his working life as an automotive mechanic. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother Tommy Rogers, Sr; sisters Bessie Davis and Rothelta Duncan. Survivors include his son Stephen F. Rogers; daughter Tiffany C. Rogers; brother Hollis Rogers; sisters Jessie Laws, Eva and Gene Hatmaker, Ruth Mauk, Lavern and Mark Kinkead and Darlene Seagraves. Junior will be sadly missed by all his friends and loved ones. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865-6WE-CARE) www.cremationoptionsinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019