Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
Miller J. Dowdell Obituary
Miller J. Dowdell- departed this life, June 10, 2019 at U. T. Memorial Hospital.

He was the one of the lead singers of the M.J. Dowdell Gospel Singers.

Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Hannah Dowell; sisters, Rev. Maudene Hicks, Lorene Caldwell, and Gaynell Settles.

Survivors, brother, Matthew Dowdell; nieces, Dorothy (Randy) Sharon, Cheryl Bonner, Staffene (Richard) Ocan, Audreey (Alvin) Stone; devoted companion, Valarie Cody; several great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Family will receive friends, 5:30-6:00 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Jarnigan's Chapel; Celebration of Life, 6:00 p.m., Rev. Dr. Harold A. Middlebrook, Officiating.

Arrangements by Jarnigan & Son Mortuary, www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 17, 2019
