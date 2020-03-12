|
|
Millie Blackwell
Knoxville - Millie Blackwell of Knoxville passed away Sunday March 8th. Millie was preceded in death by her parents Willis and Dorothy Stansberry. Her daughter Julianna Fraley (White) and brother Michael Parker, sisters Leona Shelton and Carol Grant.
Millie is survived by husband Kurt Blackwell and son Deon Blackwell. Brother Raymond Parker, sisters Alyson Porter and husband Jim, Beverly Schafer and husband John and brother-law Bobby Shelton and grand daughters Audrina and Brianna. Millie is also survived by several loving aunts, uncles and nieces and nephews.
Millie was blessing to every person she met and always brightened your day with her kind loving spirit. She was employed at the office of Stephen G Ollard DDS and will be missed by the entire staff there. She was an active member of the Absolute Word Church in Knoxville. A celebration of life will be held for Millie and her daughter Julianna and her best friend Barbara Dixon Rogers Friday March 13th at 7:30 PM at the Tennessee Amphitheater 525 Henley St. at the World's Fair Park.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you consider a donation to the . www.kidneyfund.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020