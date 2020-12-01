Milton F. McSpadden Jr.
Knoxville - McSpadden Jr. Milton F. 72 of Knoxville, TN passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 with family by his side. Milton was a graduate of Tennessee Wesleyan College. He was a proud veteran having served in the United State Air Force. Milton was a dedicated employee and retired from ORNL National Lab after sixteen years of faithful service. He loved the Smoky Mountains and everything about East Tennessee. Milton was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was always joking and laughing. Everyone loved to be in his presence.
Milton was preceded in death by his loving wife of 39 years, Jane McSpadden; sisters, Ann Barker and Carolyn Parker. He is survived by his son, Clark McSpadden; daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Tommy Neubauer; grandson, Parker Neubauer; many nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends Saturday, December 5th from 1-3pm with funeral service following at 3pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with Dr. Gary Hagerman officiating. Burial will take place Sunday, December 6th at 1:00pm at Lynnhurst Cemetery.
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
