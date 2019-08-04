|
Milton Leroy "Lee" Corbin
Knoxville - Milton Leroy "Lee" Corbin, departed this life in the early hours of July 27, 2019 with his caregiver and devoted daughter Lindsay at his side.
Milton was born October 23, 1948, in Boston, Massachusetts, to Louise (Wells) and Milton Fitzroy Corbin. He was the youngest of 3 children, with 2 older sisters he adored throughout his life. After graduating from Dorchester High School, he joined the Air Force and spent time in Thailand before returning to Boston and attending culinary school. He met and married Covetta Wright of Chicago. They spent time in Oswego, New York and raised two daughters in Long Island, New York for several years before moving to Knoxville, Tennessee in 1993. Milton worked in quality control for multiple power plants and global companies, retiring from LISEGA, Inc. USA. in 2013. Milton was a respected colleague with a ready laugh and famous love of music, especially jazz. He was an early adopter of technology and was often the first in the neighborhood to have a new form of audio-visual equipment. Privately, he was a gifted writer and willing student who enjoyed adult education literature classes and saxophone lessons. In his last years he cherished his growing relationship with the community of Freedom Fellowship Christian Church in Knoxville.
Milton is preceded in death by his parents; wife Covetta; mother-in-law Alice Wright Coleman and father-in-law John A. Coleman of Chicago; and brother-in-law Dorian Wright of Chicago.
He is survived by daughters, Erica Corbin (Antonio Rodriguez) of New York and Lindsay Elmore of Knoxville; granddaughters, Larissa and Lydia Elmore of Knoxville and Zuri Rodriguez of New York; sisters, Beverly DePina (Manuel Sr.) of Hyde Park, Massachusetts, Linda Miller (Drew) of East Falmouth, Massachusetts, and Rochelle Thomas of Mattapan, Massachusetts; uncle, Ernest Wells of Boston; sister-in-law, Kim Hooker (John) of Chicago, and several beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues.
Visiting hours will be on Saturday, August 10, at 10 A.M. at Freedom Fellowship Christian Church, 4027 Papermill Drive, Knoxville, with funeral service at 11 A.M.
Interment will follow at Edgewood Cemetery, 229 S. Gallaher View Road SW, Knoxville.
We ask that you sit and listen to one of your favorite albums in his memory. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or by texting PFFTribute395 to 71777.
Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville is serving the Corbin family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019