Milton Nathaniel Rankin
Milton Nathaniel Rankin, the son of the late Mr. Luther Milton Rankin and Arizona Dooley Rankin, was born May 26,1947 in Hamilton County, Tennessee. God gently closed his eyes, Friday October 11, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Rankin received his education in the Public Schools of Hamilton County.
He professed a Hope in Christ at an Early Age.
He served in the military for four years and two of them were in Vietnam.
He leaves to mourn his passing a devoted daughter, Shawn Williams (Wayne) Hamilton, of Knoxville, Tenn; two granddaughters, Jessica Torez of Virginia and Alexandria Hamilton of Ohio; a very special longtime companion of 30 years, Ms. Barbara Johnson of Rockwood, TN; two brothers, Ricky Rankin of Bake Well, TN, Arthur ( Betty) Rankin of Nashville, TN; one sister, Phylis and (JT) Knox of Portland, TN and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family will receive friends, 4:00-4:30 p.m., Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 4:30 p.m., Rev. William Caldwell, Officiating.
Interment 11:30 a.m., Monday, E. Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019