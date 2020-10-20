1/1
Dr. Milton White Neathery Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Milton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Milton White Neathery Sr.

Athens - Dr. Milton White Neathery, Sr., 92, of Athens, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

A resident of Athens since 1969, he was a son of the late Ernest Perkins Neathery and Fannie Logue Neathery. Dr. Neathery received his PhD from the University of Georgia in 1973, where he then taught Dairy Science until his retirement in 1990 and he also received the ASAS Gustav Bohstedt Mineral Research Award and the ADSA 25-year Honor Award. He was a faithful Christian, longtime member of Green Acres Baptist Church and a Veteran of the United States Army. Dr. Neathery also enjoyed gardening, playing guitar and the Tennessee Vols. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Marie Bradley Neathery; son, Milton White Neathery, Jr. and nine siblings, Betty Lou Neathery Helton, Myra Rebecca Neathery, Sara Frances Neathery, Jennie Margaret Neathers Simmons, Edna Louise Neathery, Joseph Thomas Neathery, John William Neathery, Pauline Neathery Callahan and Herman Logue Neathery.

Survivors include his daughter-in-law, Diane Neathery Altman; three grandchildren, Joshua Bryan Neathery, Kathryn Neathery Seagraves (Adam) and Joanne Elizabeth Neathery and five great-grandchildren, Carter White Neathery, Brooks Price Neathery, Andrew Michael Seagraves, Nathan Garrett Seagraves and Hannah Kathryn Seagraves.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Athens Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 until 2:00 pm at the funeral home.

Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605 is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Athens Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved