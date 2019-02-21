|
Minga Su (Bohlmann) Barnes
Knoxville, TN
Barnes, Minga Su (Bohlmann) - age 76, of Knoxville, TN, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. Minga was born in Harriman, TN on August 29, 1942. She attended schools in Oak Ridge and Knoxville, TN, and graduated from Bearden High. She was an active Girl Scout and horsewoman. She graduated from UT in 1964 and, after her children were grown, she obtained her Masters' degree in special education from the University of Toledo. She was a tutor in math and Spanish and taught special education at Belle Morris School in Knoxville. She and her husband Walter Self Barnes, married in 1964, lived many years in New Jersey and Ohio, but returned home to their roots and friends in Knoxville. She was an active member of Ossoli Circle of Knoxville, and an avid gardener. Minga was preceded in death by parents Edward Bohlmann and June Elmore Bohlmann, husband Walter and nephew Nick Walley. She is survived by sons Lawrence Edward (Kim) of Cary, NC, Russell Haynes (Charitie) and Walter Keefe (Gilvania) both of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren Madison, Ashlie, Sarah, R.J., and Luke, all of NC; sisters Gerre Walley (Stephan) and Lyn Cain (Steve); sister-in-law, Roberta Barnes Pedigo (Tom) and nephews James and Jef Damewood.
The family will receive friends from 10am - 12pm on Saturday, February 23 at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, followed by a 12pm Memorial Service. Private family interment at Woodlawn Cemetery.
For those who wish to honor Minga, memorials may be made to Ossoli Circle, P O Box 10892, Knoxville, 37939. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019