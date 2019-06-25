|
Minnie Ann Rosenbalm
Jefferson City - Minnie Ann Lane Rosenbalm, age 98, of Jefferson City, passed away peacefully and went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, June 23,2019. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Being of the Baptist faith, she was a member of Holston Hills Free Will Baptist Church until her and her husband moved to Jefferson City. In recent years, she had attended Flat Gap Baptist Church.
Minnie was born in Sevier County, but later moved to Knoxville. She was employed at Park Hosiery Mills in Knoxville. Moving to Jefferson City in 1959, she was employed by Magnavox, Jefferson High Cafeteria, Williams Enterprise, as well as various other jobs.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jim" Monroe Rosenbalm; grandson, Tim Garland; son-in-law, Max Hinchey; siblings, Geneva "Lane" McGill, William "Billy" Lane, Alfred Lane, Mollie Lane, and Harvey "Rocky" Lane.
She is survived by her daughters, Sylvia (Denny) Stout and Sandra (Ralph) Garland; brother, Melvin (Johnnie Ruth) Lane; 5 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also blessed to be surrounded by wonderful neighbors for 46 years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Flat Gap Baptist Church, 515 Hinchey Hollow Road, New Market, TN 37820.
Graveside service at 11:00 AM Friday, June 28, 2019 at Jefferson Memorial Garden with Rev. Gabe Walker officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 25, 2019