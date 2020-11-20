1/1
Minnie Langley Loutzenheiser
Cookeville - Loutzenheiser, Minnie Langley age 76, of Cookeville, is now praising Jesus face to face entering heaven on Thursday November 19, 2020 at Elmcroft in Knoxville. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church in Cookeville. She was preceded in death by her parents Zeb and Zella Langley, and brothers: Luke Langley and Bill Langley. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years Roy Loutzenheiser, daughter and son-in-law Christa and Luckey Steele; son and daughter-in-law Michael and Misty Loutzenheiser; grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Aaron, and Caleb Steele, and Cole and Abbye Barnett; sisters: Nella (Jack) Sanders, Nancy (Bob) Milhollin, and Peggy and the late Vic Payne; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Monday November 23, 2020 from 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm EST at City View Baptist Church in Knoxville, immediately followed by a 6:00 pm EST memorial service officiated by Pastor Luckey Steele and Pastor Gene Hurley. For instructions on virtual livestreaming of the service please contact Luckey or Christa. The family has requested due to current circumstances that masks be worn by all attending guests. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to American Parkinson Disease Association 135 Parkinson Ave Staten Island, NY 10305 apdaparkinson.org. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
