Minnie Lou Blackburn
Knoxville - Minnie Lou Blackburn, age 88, of Knoxville, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the home of her devoted daughter Brenda. The family will receive friends from 5:30 pm until 7:30 pm Saturday, December 14, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A funeral service will follow at 7:30 pm with Rev. Dr. Alan Smith officiating. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 1:00 pm graveside service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019