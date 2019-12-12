Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
7:30 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
Graveside service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
12:45 PM
Highland Memorial Cemetery
Minnie Lou Blackburn

Minnie Lou Blackburn Obituary
Minnie Lou Blackburn

Knoxville - Minnie Lou Blackburn, age 88, of Knoxville, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the home of her devoted daughter Brenda. The family will receive friends from 5:30 pm until 7:30 pm Saturday, December 14, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A funeral service will follow at 7:30 pm with Rev. Dr. Alan Smith officiating. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 1:00 pm graveside service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
