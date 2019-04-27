|
|
Miriam Glenn (Graves) Walker
Maynardville, TN
Miriam Glenn (Graves) Walker - age 87 of Maynardville, passed away on April 25, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Born November 25, 1931, she believed in the Truth as it is in Jesus with those of like precious faith.
She is preceded in death by parents, Benton and Gladys Graves; husband of 43 years, Thomas L. Walker; son, Joel Walker; and sister, June Curry. Miriam is survived by sons, Mark (Pat), Paul (Mary Jo) and John (Karen) Walker; grandchildren, Ben (Crystal), Clint (Amanda), Brandon (Yasmin), Thomas (Brooke), Daniel (Jessica) Walker, Laura (Josh) Culp, Tarah (Justin) Ledbetter and Marcia (Adam) Inklebarger; daughter-in-law, Margaret Walker; 20 great grandchildren, Cynthia, Isaac, Joel, Joshua, Annalise, Aaron, Emily, Molly, Noella, Ashlyn, Caden, Abby, Brycen, Katelyn, Bailey, Jacob, Raven, Benjamin, Nathan and Amelia; sister-in-law, Jess Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019 with the funeral to follow. A private burial will be held in Stiner's Cemetery Sharps Chapel, Tennessee. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Miriam Walker. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 27, 2019