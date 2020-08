Misty MinceyKnoxville - Misty Dawn Mincey, age 42, left her loving husband, Joey, on August 12, 2020. She also leave behind children, Chris, Emily, and Sean, her mother, sisters, and special loves Miranda and Hayden. She was preceded in death by her dad and sister. The family will have a gathering of friends at Misty's home at a later date. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com