|
|
Mitchel Helgerson
Knoxville - Mitchel "Mitch" Glen Helgerson age 42 of Knoxville, passed away March 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Gale Helgerson; son, Mitchel Helgerson; stepchildren, Jasmine and Cayden Minor; parents, Dave and Tammy Helgerson; sister, Vanessa Helgerson; Nana Turtle; grandfather, Frank Disney; aunts, Gina King and Cheryl Gibson; uncle, Del Disney; mother/father-in-law, Jim and Nancy Stephenson; sister-in-law, Melissa (Michael) Chandler; niece, nephew and a host of cousins. The family will receive friends 2-4 pm Sunday at Weaver's Chapel with a service at 4 pm. Rev. Lee Murphy officiating. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020