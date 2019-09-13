Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
East Athens Baptist Church
Athens - Mitchell Shope - age 80 of Athens, passed away Wednesday morning, September 11, 2019 after a brief illness. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Mitchell was a Christian and was a member of East Athens Baptist Church. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and deeply loved his country. His love for people and his humor gained him many lasting friendships which he cherished.

Mitchell was preceded in death by his parents, James Fred and Julia Meyers Shope; sister, Naomi; brothers, Hugh, R. J., Beecher, Jack and infant brother, Cleason Ray; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Glenn and Stella Brown James.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years Glenda James Shope; daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Chris McCall; granddaughters, Jaylin, Hannah and Leah; brother-in-law, Ronald and Lynn James; special cousin, Joann Mills; several special nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 14th at 10 a.m. at the East Athens Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Tennessee Baptist Children's Homes. Graveside services with military honors will be held in the Lenoir City Cemetery at a later date. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 13, 2019
