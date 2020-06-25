Mitchell T. Chadwick
Knoxville - Mitchell T. Chadwick, 61 of Knoxville, TN died on June 16, 2020. He is preceded in death by parents Roy & Stella Chadwick and a nephew Chad Jones.
He is survived by daughter Jeannie Chadwick, two sisters Amy Jones (Mike Hensley) and Cheryl Smith and one brother Steve Conley.
Private services were held. Online condolences can be made by visiting his obituary page at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral Home of Athens has charge of these arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.