Molly Biscoe (Mary McMaster)
Knoxville - Age 86 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully at home, and she hoped she would go to Heaven.
She was born in Brewster Ohio, the middle daughter of three and later moved to Massillon Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Melva McMaster and a son, Charles Biscoe.
She is survived by her son Will Biscoe, and her beloved sister Joan Christman (Leland).
Molly attended Ohio Wesleyan University and then moved to Chicago, New York City, Gainesville, and eventually settled in Knoxville where she lived for 52 years.
Molly attended the University of Tennessee where she fast-tracked her Master's degree in 18 months. She joined the staff of Farragut Primary School where she taught second grade until her retirement.
She stayed active and volunteered at the public library, Park West Hospital Joint Replacement Center, and an Alzheimer's program.
Molly loved travel and with her sister has visited Europe, Africa, South America, and spent one Christmas touring Florence Italy. She volunteered at Yellowstone Park over a few summers.
Molly was a member of Knox County Retired Teachers, Smoky Mountain Hiking Club, AARP, and Covenant Healthy 50+ Group.
She especially loved language, words, literature, and working in her garden.
She was an active founding member of Peace Lutheran Church where she had many devoted friends and enjoyed fellowship, the book club and the ladies group.
A service and reception will be held Saturday, October 26 at 11AM at Peace Lutheran Church.
621 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN 37923
