Mona Garner
Seymour - Mona J. Garner, age 85 of Seymour, TN, born March 23, 1934 passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was of the Methodist Faith. Mona will be missed by those how knew her, especially the most beloved friends who supported her through her illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Lee, Sr. and Anna Price, and brothers, WM. Frank and Walter Lee, Jr.
Her survivors include sons, Michael and Gregory Garner; grandchildren, Crislyn R. Garner Neff and spouse Amon, and Michael Reeves Garner and fiancé Suntanna Sims; and great-grandchildren, Brayden, Asher, Alexander Neff, and Reeves Garner. Mona also held many special people in her life including children and seniors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Thompson Cancer Survival Center, 280 Fort Sanders West Blvd., Suite 202, Knoxville, TN 37922, or a .
A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020