Mona Lee Bryant Mills
Mona Lee Bryant Mills

Knoxville - Mona Lee Bryant Mills of Knoxville, a loving Christian mother and grandmother, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. She was born September 5, 1931 in Woodway, Virginia, to the late Henry J. Bryant and Pearl Stone Bryant, and also preceded in death by brothers Glen Bryant and Jack Bryant. Mona is survived by her beloved family: sons Greg Mills (Becky) and David Mills (Teresa); grandchildren Paul Mills (Kristen), Carol Mills, Amanda Danson (Thad), Shannon Mills, Andrew Mills, and Sara Gooden, as well as three great grandchildren. Survivors also include one niece and other relatives, including several cousins. Mona was a member of Salem Baptist Church. She loved Cades Cove, traveling, reading, playing bingo, and bowling in earlier years. She was a 1950 graduate of East Stone Gap (Virginia) High School. A call of convenience will be held on Sunday, September 27 from 9 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Mynatt Funeral Home, Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, September 28, at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service to be officiated by Reverend Toby Everett. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn and social distancing practiced. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be submitted to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
