Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Mona Newton

Mona Newton Obituary
Mona Newton

Knoxville - Mona Faye (Edwards) Newton passed away suddenly Wednesday, July 31 at the age of 72. She was preceded in death by son David Wayne Newton and parents John and Melba Edwards. She is survived by husband David Newton; sons Kevin Sherrod, Todd (Missy) Newton; grandson Jeremy Newton; granddaughters Kara (Cameron) Holloway, Ashley Newton, Briley Newton; great granddaughter Bailey Holloway; special friend Sharon Lawson; and several cousins. A Receiving of friends will be held at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel on Monday, August 5th from 5:00 to 7:00pm with a memorial service to follow at 7:00pm with Dr. Todd Stinnett officiating. www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
