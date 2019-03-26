|
|
Mona S. Bradley
Oakdale, TN
Mona S. Bradley of Oakdale, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 23, 2019.
Mona is preceded in death by her Dad, Bo (Bob) Shirks; mom, Rozella; sisters, Bonnie and Michelle; brother, Donnie.
She is survived by her daughters, Gretchen Schubert Daenell, Rebecca Schubert Firoved and Jennifer Schubert Plemons; husband, Bob and his daughter, Jamie Hulker and his son, Dale; son-in-law's, Aaron Danell, Aaron Firoved and Jeremy Plemons; grandchildren, SPC Dalton Knights (Army) 173rd Airborne Brigade, Vicenza, Italy, Madeline Faith Plemons, Cadien Daenell, Evan Firoved, Audrey Frioved and Mona's dog, Boo and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mona was a retired kitchen/bathroom cabinet designer. She was a member of Childs Memorial Baptist Church in Harriman, TN. Mona was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and dog lover. She loved buying "things" for her grandchildren, dog and grand dogs. She enjoyed being a member of the women's bible study group in her church.
The family will receive friends, Wednesday March 27, 2019 at Childs Memorial Baptist Church in Harriman, TN from 6:00-8:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 8:00 p.m. with Bro. Don Long and Bro. Tim Shelton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Childs Memorial Baptist Church, 402 Childs Rd. Harriman, TN. 37748.
Psalms 116;15
Precious in the sight of the Lord is the Death of his saints.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mona Bradley.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2019