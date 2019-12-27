|
|
Mona Wayne Harrison
Oak Ridge - Mona Wayne Harrison - age 60, of Oak Ridge went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Mona was loved by many and will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, wife, and friend. She was preceded in death by parents, Dennis and Wilma Smith; brothers, Dennis and Scott Smith; sister, Caron Crow; and father and mother-in-law, Bill and Corrie Harrison. She is survived by her loving husband, Billy Harrison; son, Jeremey Harrison; grandchildren, Derek, Logan, Jonah, and Cameron Harrison; brothers, Marty (Jenny) Smith, Jason Smith, Tom (Angela) Harrison, David (Jas) Harrison, and Bruce Harrison; and sisters, Necie (John) Jacob, Kathleen (Mark) Junek, and Cindy (Mike) Oquain. The family will receive friends at Bridges Funeral Home on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 5 PM - 7 PM. Family and friends will meet on Monday at 12:45 PM for a 1:00 PM graveside service at Highland West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to at 1-800-478-5833. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019