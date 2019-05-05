|
Monica Jean Eshleman
Knoxville, TN
Monica Jean Eshleman, age 84, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Courtyard Senoir Living Facility in Knoxville. She was born in Maidstone, Kent, UK and immigrated to the United States in 1961 and became a United States citizen on July 4, 1974. Monica retired from Willis of Knoxville, Tennessee, in 2004, where she worked for 18 years.
Monica is preceded in death by parents, Gwendoline and Norman Taylor; brother, Michael and husband, Alvin Eshleman. She leaves behind her sister, Valerie Cox and family in Vancouver, BC, and cousins in the UK.
Her family would like to thank special friends, Patsy Skeen, Mickey Erlbacher and Jewel Ellis whose friendship eased her long journey with dementia, which she endured with grace and courage. In addition thanks go out to all the staff at Courtyard for their unbelievable care and gentle kindness to Monica, and special thank you to U.T. Hospice, especially Chaplain Phil Groos and Samantha Wynn.
Monica had a lifelong love of horses, dogs and people in that order, and was devoted to her family and friends. No services will be held. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 5, 2019