Kodak United Methodist Church
2923 Bryan Rd
Kodak, TN 37764
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Monie Faye Mendenhall Johnson

Monie Faye Mendenhall Johnson Obituary
Monie Faye Mendenhall Johnson

Kodak - Monie Faye Mendenhall Johnson, age 93 of Kodak passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She was a member of Kodak United Methodist Church.

Survivors: Husband: Roy E. Johnson, Sr.; Sons and Daughters-in-law: Roy E. and Linda S. Johnson, Jr., Kenneth E. and Carol Johnson; Daughters and Sons-in-law: Judy and Harold McCoy, Joyce F. and Donald Carson; 10 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren, and 6 Great-Great Grandchildren; Brothers and Sisters-in-law: James and Alma Mendenhall, Gene and Carrie Mendenhall, and J.W. Mendenhall and their families.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Knox County Veterans Treatment Center, 900 East Hill Avenue, Suite 310, Knoxville, TN 374915.

The family will receive friends 12-2 PM Thursday with funeral service following at 2 PM at Kodak United Methodist Church with Rev. Melissa Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Pollard Cemetery. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019
