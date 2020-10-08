1/1
Monnette Chambers Mouron
Knoxville - Monnette Chambers Mouron, age 84, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020. Monnette was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star. Monnette graduated from Cumberland College in Williamsburg, KY and was a retired Supervisory Medical Technologist, Affiliate Real-estate Broker, and Entrepreneur. She was preceded in death by parents, Dan Arthur Chambers and Lucy Alice Chambers; brother, Thomas "Jack" Chambers; husband, Roy H. Wright and her former husband Julien A. Mouron. She is survived by children, Julie Bringger and husband Randy, and Robin Mouron and wife Tammy; grandchildren, Timothy Paton, Joshua Mouron, Jade Smith, and Sandy Chandler; great-grandchildren, Timberlyn Paton, Willow Paton, Jaxson Smith, and Evangeline Smith; several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City Chapel, with funeral services to follow at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Jeff Lane will be officiating. Family and friends will then proceed to Anderson-Gouffon Cemetery for inurnment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Knoxville Area Rescue Missions (KARM). Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
