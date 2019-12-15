|
Monnie Edwards Champion
Clinton - Monnie Edwards Champion, age 57, of Clinton was surrounded by loved ones when she went home to be with her heavenly father on Thursday, December 12, 2019. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Clinton where she served on many committees. Monnie was especially proud of her involvement with the Prayer Shawl Ministry and the Renew Recovery Ministry. She retired from Oak Ridge Associated Universities as a Corporate Secretary after 35 years of service where she was instrumental in expanding Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to the children of Anderson County. Among her numerous community involvements, she was also a member of the Anderson County Education Foundation where she was honored to enhance the education of future generations. Of all of Monnie's achievements, she always insisted that her children were her greatest accomplishments.
She is preceded in death by her parents Wanda and Austin Edwards of Clinton. Monnie is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Jackie Duane Champion of Clinton; her three children, Elyssa Marie Champion, Deborah Erin & Stephen Zachary Lambert, and Eric Christopher Champion of Clinton; her cherished grandson, Champ McCrae Lambert of Clinton; her brother, Jerry Martin Edwards & wife Karen of Andersonville; and sisters, Deborah Underwood Hill & husband Robert of Clinton, and Tonya Edwards Love & husband Robert of Knoxville; along with many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:30 pm on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Clinton with service to follow led by Dr. Danny Chisholm. Friends and family will meet at Holley Gamble Funeral Home at 10:30 am on Wednesday and go in procession to Sunset Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the METAvivor Foundation which uses 100% of donations to fund research and support for Stage IV Metastatic Breast Cancer (http://www.metavivor.org/take-action/memorials/). Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements (www.holleygamble.com).
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019