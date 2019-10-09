|
Montest Woods
Knoxville - Montest "Bo" Woods, 66, passed early Monday morning on October 7, 2019 at UT Medical Center. He was born on July 18, 1953 to the late Wade and Lizzie Woods in Knoxville, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers Wade "Butch" Woods Jr and Patrick Woods, 1 sister Linda Woods.
Montest "Bo" Woods retired after 10 years of labor at Norfolk Southern Railroad. He then became employed at All Occasion Party Rentals in Knoxville, TN where he dedicated 15 years of faithful service until he was diagnosed with Stage 4 Lung Cancer.
Survivors include his son Rashid (Taeesha) Bailey, daughter LaMonica Wilkins, 7 grandchildren Deont'e, Radashia, Rajanee, Victoria, Zirconia, Robquez, and Robquan. 1 brother Irvin (Tammie) Woods, 1 sister Priscilla (Kenneth) Barger, sister in law Ruby Woodsall of Knoxville, TN; girlfriend Joyce Brown as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends. Special thanks to All Occasion Party Rentals Owner & Staff, UT Medical Center, Dr, Faulkner & Staff at University Cancer Institute, The Bailey & Miller Family, Burnside House of Prayer.
A time of gathering will be held on Friday October 11, 2019 at Unity Mortuary, receiving family friends from 11:00-12:00 p.m., service to follow. Pastor Sanford Miller Sr officiating. The final resting place will be at Mount Olive Cemetery following the service. A white dove release will conclude the services.
Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. Mr. Woods's guestbook can be signed online at www.unitymortuary.com and www.legacy.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019