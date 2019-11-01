|
|
Montrial Conn Kitts
Knoxville - Montrial Madeline Conn Kitts, age 98, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening October 29, 2019, at home surrounded by family.
She was the oldest of 7 girls. Montrial was born July 14, 1921, in Dorchester, Virginia, to Leslie and Mary Conn. She was the loving wife of Harry Kitts for 74 years, until his passing in 2015.
She was the embodiment of a true southern lady while also being quite the competitor and active in many sports, including golf, curling and bowling. However, she will be most remembered for being a devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Rebel Eloise "Boots" Lewis, Garnah Winnona "Winnie" Mitchell, Zelma Leslie "Nookie" Vincent, and Betty Jean Conn.
Montrial is survived by her daughters, Darlene K. Meyer and husband, Vincent (Ed), Leslie K. Hild, and husband, Henry, both of Knoxville; granddaughter, Erin McCollum and husband, Michael; great grandchildren, Chase and Anna McCollum all of Knoxville; sisters, Billie Joan Wilbourn of Fletcher, North Carolina, and Janice Gail Foster, of Suffolk, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.
Immediate family will gather Tuesday at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens in Suffolk, Virginia, for graveside services and entombment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019