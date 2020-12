Or Copy this URL to Share

Monzella "Moe" Wells



Louisville, KY - 50, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was a native of Knoxville, TN.



She is survived by her daughter, Syncere Baldon; a sister, Jennene Quick.



Services are private and entrusted to G.C. Williams Funeral Home.









