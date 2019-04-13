|
|
Morris Lee Branch
Knoxville, TN
A wise saint once said, "The stronger a man is, the more
gentle he can afford to be." If that is true, then Morris Lee Branch was one of the strongest men in the world. Morris was a kind and gentle soul, with a generous and giving spirit. He was a man who brought out the best in all who were around him. He was a loving husband, an incredible father, and one of the best grandfathers to ever walk the face of the planet.
Morris was born on December 10, 1931, and passed from this life, into the arms of his beloved Savior, on April 8, 2019. Morris was one of four children born to Jackson and Georgia Branch in Lenoir, NC where he grew up with his brothers Jack and Larry, and his sister Shirley. He went off to college (Appalachian State) to play football and was a part of a several historic teams known as the Duggins Boys. And although he had great success on the football field (and in the classroom), his mind was not only on football. For while he was at Appalachian, he also met the love of his life, Sadie Robbins. The two quickly fell in love and were married on May 29, 1955. After they were married they moved to Forest City, NC where their first child, Morris Andrew (Andy) Branch, was born. A few years later, while they were living in Birmingham, AL their second child, James Lee (Jim) Branch, came along. The family moved several times as Morris pursued a career with IBM; before landing in Knoxville, TN in 1968 where Morris would eventually have a long and successful career with TVA.
Morris was a lover of people and yet a man of few words. He had the incredible gift of being able to make people feel comfortable and known and loved without needing to talk much about it. It seemed like everyone who crossed his path always spoke of how much they loved him and felt at home with him. Probably because he rarely complained and always seemed to see the good in people and situations.
Above all else, Morris loved his family. His children and grandchildren were the light of his life. While he was a fantastic father, he was an even better grandfather (Pop Pop). He was loved and adored by each of his five grandchildren-Mandy, Jackson, Tim, Michelle, and Hunter-as well as his granddaughter-in-law, Katie (Hunter's wife). He was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and a committed member of West Hills Baptist Church.
Morris was preceded in death by his mother and father (Jackson and Georgia), his brother (Jack), and his grandson (Jackson). He leaves behind his two sons and daughters-in-law (Andy and Sandy, Jim and Carol), his grandchildren (Mandy, Tim, Michelle, and Hunter), his granddaughter-in-law (Katie), his brother (Larry), and his sister (Shirley). Though he will be greatly missed by us all, we are grateful that he is finally at home and at rest.
A celebration of his life will take place at West Hills Baptist Church (409 N. Winston Rd.) on Tuesday, April 16 at 7:00 PM, with receiving of friends from 5:00-7:00. A graveside service for family and relatives will be held Wednesday at noon at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church (221 Sulphur Springs Church Rd) in Forest City, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to West Hills Baptist Church. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019