Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Following Services
Morris Smith Obituary
Morris Smith

Knoxville - Morris Smith, age 78, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was a member of Loveland Baptist Church. Morris was retired from Lockheed-Martin. He was a member Volunteer Street Rod Association and loved to restore old cars. Survived by wife of 60 years, Jean Smith; sons, Wayne Smith and Gary Smith (James Gregory); grandson, Hayden Smith and wife, Julia; sisters-in-law, Brenda Smith, and Shirley DeBusk; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Special thanks to all our friends, neighbors, and family. The family will receive friends 5 - 7 pm Friday at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. The funeral service will follow with Rev. Charlie Lynch officiating. The burial in Lynnhurst Cemetery will be private. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
